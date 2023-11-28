Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tapioszele, Hungary

19 properties total found
5 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
5 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€94,558
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€65,522
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€34,241
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€69,453
4 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€183,199
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€84,022
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€86,227
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€45,865
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€67,955
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€99,826
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€34,241
4 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€76,121
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€36,875
7 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
7 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€65,522
House in Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€102,460
House in Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€31,475
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€31,607
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,280
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€75,743
