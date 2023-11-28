Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tapioszele

Residential properties for sale in Tapioszele, Hungary

houses
19
20 properties total found
5 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
5 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€94,558
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€65,522
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€34,241
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€69,453
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€84,022
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€86,227
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€45,865
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€67,955
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€99,826
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€34,241
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€76,121
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€36,875
Leave a request
7 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
7 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€65,522
Leave a request
House in Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€102,460
Leave a request
House in Tapioszele, Hungary
House
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€31,475
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Tapioszele, Hungary
1 room apartment
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€59,132
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€31,607
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,280
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€75,743
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir