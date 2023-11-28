Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szobi jaras, Hungary

Nagymaros
4
22 properties total found
House in Veroce, Hungary
House
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€84,091
3 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
3 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
At the foot of the Börzsöny Mountains in Szokolya, a fantastic opportunity awaits: this 80% …
€210,229
2 room house in Veroce, Hungary
2 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€78,676
4 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
4 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€152,616
5 room house in Kismaros, Hungary
5 room house
Kismaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€157,616
3 room house in Szokolya, Hungary
3 room house
Szokolya, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€110,370
2 room house in Vamosmikola, Hungary
2 room house
Vamosmikola, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€31,534
5 room house in Kospallag, Hungary
5 room house
Kospallag, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€202,585
3 room house in Veroce, Hungary
3 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€72,361
4 room house in Kismaros, Hungary
4 room house
Kismaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€81,464
7 room house in Veroce, Hungary
7 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
€472,752
2 room house in Veroce, Hungary
2 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
€68,151
3 room house in Veroce, Hungary
3 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€102,486
5 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
5 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€394,697
2 room house in Nagyboerzsoeny, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyboerzsoeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 104 m²
€47,301
4 room house in Kismaros, Hungary
4 room house
Kismaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€199,717
6 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
6 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
€341,808
3 room house in Kismaros, Hungary
3 room house
Kismaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
€97,231
5 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
5 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€418,379
5 room house in Nagymaros, Hungary
5 room house
Nagymaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€315,343
3 room house in Letkes, Hungary
3 room house
Letkes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€78,573
2 room house in Veroce, Hungary
2 room house
Veroce, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€84,202
