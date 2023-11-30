Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szentendre
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szentendre, Hungary

6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
€1,57M
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
€432,709
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
€464,178
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
€1,02M
4 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€563,570
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
€471,784
4 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
For sale is a 134 sqm, 3+1/2 bedroom terraced house with a private garden and parking space.…
€243,890
4 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€209,536
4 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€317,057
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€144,236
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€445,821
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
For those who like Szentendre, I recommend the panoramic, SNE-facing, 5-room, double comfort…
€443,199
4 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€209,536
9 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
€1,05M
9 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 693 m²
€1,04M
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€403,861
3 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€128,239
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
€521,873
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€416,974
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
€354,034
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€209,772
9 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 520 m²
€1,70M
8 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
8 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 482 m²
€650,000
