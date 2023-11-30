UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Szentendre
Residential properties for sale in Szentendre, Hungary
apartments
6
houses
23
Clear all
29 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6
4
336 m²
€1,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
1
136 m²
€432,709
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6
3
295 m²
€464,178
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
3
267 m²
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2
1
55 m²
€109,882
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
187 m²
€563,570
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2
1
81 m²
€135,058
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
161 m²
€471,784
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
134 m²
For sale is a 134 sqm, 3+1/2 bedroom terraced house with a private garden and parking space.…
€243,890
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
134 m²
€209,536
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
160 m²
€317,057
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
79 m²
€144,236
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
136 m²
€314,697
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
6
2
185 m²
€445,821
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
2
1
47 m²
€130,862
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
147 m²
For those who like Szentendre, I recommend the panoramic, SNE-facing, 5-room, double comfort…
€443,199
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
4
2
100 m²
€209,536
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
1
1
21 m²
€65,300
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
9
5
550 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
10
6
693 m²
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
170 m²
€403,861
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
3
1
135 m²
€128,239
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
111 m²
€183,311
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
3
215 m²
€521,873
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
180 m²
€416,974
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
179 m²
€354,034
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
5
2
160 m²
€209,772
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
10
1
520 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
8
4
482 m²
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL