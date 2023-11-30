Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Papai jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€140,517
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
€178,328
4 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€86,542
1 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€23,340
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€113,815
