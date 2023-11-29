Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ozdi jaras, Hungary

Ozd
13
16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€27,536
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€31,470
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€14,817
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€83,657
6 room house in Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
€39,337
6 room house in Csokvaomany, Hungary
6 room house
Csokvaomany, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
€28,847
5 room house in Domahaza, Hungary
5 room house
Domahaza, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€20,455
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€19,669
6 room house in Borsodnadasd, Hungary
6 room house
Borsodnadasd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€12,850
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€20,718
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€23,602
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€47,205
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€33,830
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A 1-floor, 2-room apartment is for sale in Ózd at the beginning of Lehel vezér út. The brick…
€27,536
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A 2-storey family house with 5 rooms is for sale in Ózdon, near Wellis and OAM. On a flat pl…
€34,092
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€34,092
