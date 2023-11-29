Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Monor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Monor, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€86,279
Leave a request
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
2 room house in Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€83,657
Leave a request
8 room house in Monor, Hungary
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 143 m²
€133,746
Leave a request
5 room house in Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 139 m²
€174,395
Leave a request
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
€236,023
Leave a request
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€110,118
Leave a request
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€161,282
Leave a request
2 room house in Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€120,372
Leave a request
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
8 room house in Monor, Hungary
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€222,648
Leave a request
House in Monor, Hungary
House
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€54,810
Leave a request
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€314,697
Leave a request
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
€90,475
Leave a request
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir