Residential properties for sale in Monor, Hungary

houses
17
18 properties total found
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€86,279
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€157,086
2 room house in Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€83,657
8 room house in Monor, Hungary
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 143 m²
€133,746
5 room house in Monor, Hungary
5 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 139 m²
€174,395
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
€236,023
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€157,086
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€110,118
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€161,282
2 room house in Monor, Hungary
2 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€120,372
2 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
2 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€157,086
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€235,761
8 room house in Monor, Hungary
8 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€222,648
House in Monor, Hungary
House
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€54,810
6 room house in Monor, Hungary
6 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€314,697
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
€90,475
4 room house in Monor, Hungary
4 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€170,461
3 room house in Monor, Hungary
3 room house
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€154,726
