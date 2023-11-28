Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mohacs
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mohacs, Hungary

11 properties total found
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€63,214
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€104,573
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€51,362
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€118,527
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€72,074
House in Mohacs, Hungary
House
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€13,629
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€48,486
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€249,009
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€22,915
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€52,418
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€42,458
