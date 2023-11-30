Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Kistarcsa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kistarcsa, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€138,991
Leave a request
7 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
€994,225
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€281,034
Leave a request
2 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€249,135
Leave a request
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€301,323
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€390,749
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€259,599
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€193,801
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€251,732
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
€458,933
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€196,161
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Family home for sale in the popular countryside area of Nagytarcsa, providing a sense of pea…
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€242,579
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€212,394
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
€314,435
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir