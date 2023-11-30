Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Kistarcsa

Residential properties for sale in Kistarcsa, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
21
24 properties total found
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€138,991
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€100,483
Leave a request
7 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
7 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
€994,225
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€281,034
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€144,494
Leave a request
2 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€249,135
Leave a request
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€301,323
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€390,749
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€259,599
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€193,801
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€251,732
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
€458,933
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€196,161
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€138,965
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Family home for sale in the popular countryside area of Nagytarcsa, providing a sense of pea…
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€242,579
Leave a request
5 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
5 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€212,394
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
6 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
6 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
€314,435
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir