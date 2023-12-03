UAE
Heves
Hungary
Commercial
Heves
Commercial real estate in Heves, Hungary
Gyoengyoesi jaras
11
Gyoengyoes
8
Egri jaras
7
Hatvani jaras
5
Petervasarai jaras
5
Eger
4
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
385 m²
€139,886
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
97 m²
€68,359
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
420 m²
Nature and comfort come together at this exceptional property in the Mátra forest environmen…
€1,32M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
115 m²
In Mátraderecske, at the beginning of Jókai utca, the Colorado beer bar, which has been oper…
€22,435
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
20 950 m²
€3,95M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
160 m²
In this stunning location, where you and your guests can relax in harmony with nature, a 160…
€332,559
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2
200 m²
€166,280
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Hort, Hungary
2 000 m²
€666,966
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Poroszlo, Hungary
520 m²
€139,886
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
366 m²
€368,096
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
19 m²
€43,549
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
360 m²
€290,330
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
4 886 m²
€3,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€690,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€17,102
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sarud, Hungary
2 970 m²
€1,72M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
497 m²
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
€289,425
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
252 m²
€294,687
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
226 m²
€102,935
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
245 m²
€65,515
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom
Heves, Hungary
1
330 m²
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
3 250 m²
€736,718
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
200 m²
€260,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 937 m²
€2,47M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€355,203
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€1,71M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€1,71M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
270 m²
€118,771
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
500 m²
€783,890
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
