Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Hatvani jaras

Commercial real estate in Hatvani jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Poultry farm for sale in Csany, Hungary
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Commercial in Lorinci, Hungary
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
Area 3 250 m²
€735,866
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir