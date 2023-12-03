Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Heves
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Heves, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€115,868
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€208,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
€114,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,441
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€39,590
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€69,415
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€70,471
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€117,715
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,169
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
In Eger, a 55 sqm apartment with a balcony is for sale on the 4th floor in Malomárk Street n…
€65,958
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fuezesabony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€58,066
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€316,723
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€197,952
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€68,623
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Eger, downtown, exactly above Rossmann, III. first floor, 4-room, balcony apartment for sale…
€139,094
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€85,779
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€64,136
per month
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€102,671
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Heves, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir