Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hajdusamson
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Hajdusamson, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
26 properties total found
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€65,536
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
€340,660
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€114,078
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
€216,354
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€183,573
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€69,496
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€215,043
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€69,496
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€136,369
Leave a request
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€90,475
Leave a request
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€47,205
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,807
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€112,504
Leave a request
6 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
6 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€144,236
Leave a request
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€112,740
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€128,239
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€157,322
Leave a request
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€73,403
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€157,322
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€120,634
Leave a request
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€41,960
Leave a request
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir