  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Hajdusamson

Residential properties for sale in Hajdusamson, Hungary

houses
26
26 properties total found
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€65,536
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€104,637
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
€340,660
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€114,078
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
€216,354
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€183,573
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€69,496
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€215,043
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€69,496
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€136,369
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€90,475
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€47,205
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,807
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€112,504
6 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
6 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€183,311
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€144,236
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€112,740
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€128,239
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€180,951
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€157,322
3 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
3 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€73,403
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€157,322
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€120,634
4 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
4 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€183,311
2 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€41,960
5 room house in Hajdusamson, Hungary
5 room house
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€209,536
