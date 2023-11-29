Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Goedoello
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Goedoello, Hungary

2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,504
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,706
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,717
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€120,634
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€93,098
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€111,455
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€111,980
