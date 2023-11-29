Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Goedoello, Hungary

apartments
7
houses
15
22 properties total found
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,504
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,706
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,717
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€78,648
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€314,435
7 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
7 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
€498,008
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€120,634
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€340,660
5 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€178,066
9 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
9 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
€944,092
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€170,199
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€93,098
8 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
8 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
€451,066
3 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€122,994
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€111,455
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€238,645
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€204,553
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€195,374
5 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€301,323
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€111,980
5 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€271,426
5 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€209,536
