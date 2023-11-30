Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gardony, Hungary

17 properties total found
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€196,135
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€129,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€163,852
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€215,069
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€140,984
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€137,837
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€160,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€123,230
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€151,868
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€255,587
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€128,606
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€197,341
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€184,858
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€94,409
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€109,095
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€112,766
Leave a request
