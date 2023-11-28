Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

27 properties total found
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
€275,192
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 210 m²
€353,818
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€130,782
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€42,458
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€71,026
3 room house in Fuezesabony, Hungary
3 room house
Fuezesabony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€41,934
2 room house in Kal, Hungary
2 room house
Kal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,188
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€43,244
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
€46,914
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€70,239
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€63,163
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€47,176
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€52,155
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
€139,089
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€13,078
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€31,319
7 room house in Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€38,003
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€104,573
4 room house in Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€39,313
4 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€78,600
4 room house in Sarud, Hungary
4 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€78,364
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€34,071
3 room house in Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€65,522
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€33,978
4 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€157,253
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€86,340
2 room house in Sarud, Hungary
2 room house
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€22,307
