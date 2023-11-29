Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dunaharaszti
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dunaharaszti, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€416,974
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€784,120
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€150,792
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€389,438
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€68,184
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
€608,415
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€236,023
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€112,740
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€120,634
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
€393,109
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€332,792
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
6 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 232 m²
€519,250
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
€603,170
Leave a request
5 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€230,516
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir