Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Devecseri jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Devecseri jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€49,781
Leave a request
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,513
Leave a request
5 room house in Iszkaz, Hungary
5 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€131,170
Leave a request
4 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€140,217
Leave a request
3 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
3 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€48,728
Leave a request
3 room house in Csoegle, Hungary
3 room house
Csoegle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€77,316
Leave a request
2 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
2 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€50,018
Leave a request
House in Somloszolos, Hungary
House
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€38,192
Leave a request
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€19,657
Leave a request
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€23,064
Leave a request
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,246
Leave a request
House in Somloszolos, Hungary
House
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
3 room house in Tueskevar, Hungary
3 room house
Tueskevar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€33,809
Leave a request
House in Doba, Hungary
House
Doba, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€33,978
Leave a request
3 room house in Kamond, Hungary
3 room house
Kamond, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,947
Leave a request
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€70,853
Leave a request
3 room house in Doba, Hungary
3 room house
Doba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€52,155
Leave a request
4 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€59,263
Leave a request
2 room house in Kerta, Hungary
2 room house
Kerta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€46,127
Leave a request
3 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€22,015
Leave a request
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
€19,754
Leave a request
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
2 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
2 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€6,683
Leave a request

Properties features in Devecseri jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir