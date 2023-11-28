Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Devecseri jaras, Hungary

3 room house in Noszlop, Hungary
3 room house
Noszlop, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€49,781
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€44,513
5 room house in Iszkaz, Hungary
5 room house
Iszkaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€131,170
4 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€140,217
3 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
3 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€48,728
3 room house in Csoegle, Hungary
3 room house
Csoegle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€77,316
2 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
2 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€50,018
House in Somloszolos, Hungary
House
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€38,192
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€19,657
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€23,064
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,246
House in Somloszolos, Hungary
House
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
€54,776
3 room house in Tueskevar, Hungary
3 room house
Tueskevar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€33,809
House in Doba, Hungary
House
Doba, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€33,978
3 room house in Kamond, Hungary
3 room house
Kamond, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€25,947
4 room house in Devecser, Hungary
4 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€70,853
3 room house in Doba, Hungary
3 room house
Doba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€52,155
4 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€59,263
2 room house in Kerta, Hungary
2 room house
Kerta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€46,127
3 room house in Somloszolos, Hungary
3 room house
Somloszolos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€22,015
2 room house in Somlovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Somlovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
€19,754
2 room house in Devecser, Hungary
2 room house
Devecser, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€65,585
2 room house in Dabrony, Hungary
2 room house
Dabrony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€6,683
