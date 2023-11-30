Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Cegled
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cegled, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€58,146
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€129,567
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€66,079
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€92,548
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€103,098
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€120,312
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€116,346
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€155,480
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€158,124
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€155,480
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€83,293
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir