Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Cegled

Residential properties for sale in Cegled, Hungary

apartments
15
houses
35
50 properties total found
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€58,146
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€73,774
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€124,278
Leave a request
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 95 m²
€40,985
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€176,898
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€142,523
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,004
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€94,927
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€200,934
Leave a request
House in Cegled, Hungary
House
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€36,755
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€34,110
Leave a request
7 room house in Cegled, Hungary
7 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€185,095
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€103,653
Leave a request
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€190,384
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€58,173
Leave a request
2 room house in Cegled, Hungary
2 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€55,264
Leave a request
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€171,610
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
€19,832
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€128,245
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€129,567
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€103,125
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
5 room house in Cegled, Hungary
5 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€145,432
Leave a request
3 room house in Cegled, Hungary
3 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€75,360
Leave a request
House in Cegled, Hungary
House
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€17,187
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€129,567
Leave a request
4 room house in Cegled, Hungary
4 room house
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€155,744
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir