Apartments for sale in Budaoers, Hungary

2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€171,610
4 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€302,763
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€33,053
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€138,821
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
€131,946
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
€58,146
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€163,677
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€91,983
