Residential properties for sale in Budaoers, Hungary

apartments
8
houses
20
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€171,610
5 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
€605,262
4 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€302,763
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€33,053
6 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€396,368
5 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€261,778
2 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€92,283
4 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€224,494
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€138,821
House in Budaoers, Hungary
House
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€85,937
5 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
€341,104
3 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€237,715
4 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€229,783
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
€131,946
6 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
€525,935
6 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
6 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
€499,757
4 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€315,108
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
€58,146
4 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
4 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€367,546
2 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€148,076
3 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€158,389
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€163,677
Villa 19 rooms in Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 19 rooms
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 19
Area 400 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
€1,79M
3 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
FALL IN LOVE IN HUNGARY A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, …
€434,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with garage, in city center in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room house with air conditioning, with garage, in city center
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
 A 3-STOREY, DOUBLE COMFORTABLE SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH JACUZZI, SAUNA, ALARM, TERRACE, BAL…
€434,500
3 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€91,983
5 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€393,951
2 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
€502,401
