Houses for sale in Budakalasz, Hungary

14 properties total found
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€436,969
6 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€250,224
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
€602,801
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€110,625
8 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
8 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€311,884
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€197,282
7 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
7 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
€447,505
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The house is located in the area of ​​Lake Omszki. There are a total of 5 rooms on 128 squar…
€338,460
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€368,751
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€521,554
6 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
In one of the most beautiful parts of Budakalász - on the side of the Ürömi hill, next to th…
€408,857
4 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€387,890
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€210,688
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€518,933
