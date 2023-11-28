Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Budakalasz

Residential properties for sale in Budakalasz, Hungary

houses
14
16 properties total found
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€436,969
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€218,353
Leave a request
6 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€250,224
Leave a request
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
€602,801
Leave a request
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
8 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
8 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€311,884
Leave a request
3 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€197,282
Leave a request
7 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
7 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
€447,505
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The house is located in the area of ​​Lake Omszki. There are a total of 5 rooms on 128 squar…
€338,460
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budakalasz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€70,737
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€368,751
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€521,554
Leave a request
6 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
6 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
In one of the most beautiful parts of Budakalász - on the side of the Ürömi hill, next to th…
€408,857
Leave a request
4 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
4 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€387,890
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€210,688
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€518,933
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir