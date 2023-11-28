Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Békés
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Békés, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
98 properties total found
5 room house in Szarvas, Hungary
5 room house
Szarvas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€151,749
Leave a request
5 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
€175,337
Leave a request
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,155
Leave a request
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€86,893
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€44,555
Leave a request
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€86,463
Leave a request
5 room house in Gyula, Hungary
5 room house
Gyula, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€208,081
Leave a request
2 room house in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€20,967
Leave a request
2 room house in Koeroesladany, Hungary
2 room house
Koeroesladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€25,160
Leave a request
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€91,704
Leave a request
3 room house in Mezobereny, Hungary
3 room house
Mezobereny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€47,176
Leave a request
3 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
3 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€86,489
Leave a request
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
4 room house in Gyula, Hungary
4 room house
Gyula, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€88,848
Leave a request
6 room house in Békés, Hungary
6 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
€36,692
Leave a request
3 room house in Murony, Hungary
3 room house
Murony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€11,768
Leave a request
2 room house in Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztafoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€18,084
Leave a request
5 room house in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
5 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€144,148
Leave a request
3 room house in Békés, Hungary
3 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€104,311
Leave a request
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€53,728
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarkad, Hungary
4 room house
Sarkad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€49,010
Leave a request
7 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
€144,148
Leave a request
2 room house in Kevermes, Hungary
2 room house
Kevermes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€32,761
Leave a request
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€33,978
Leave a request
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€57,659
Leave a request
4 room house in Veszto, Hungary
4 room house
Veszto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,076
Leave a request
3 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€27,519
Leave a request
3 room house in Békés, Hungary
3 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
4 room house in Oroshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Oroshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€25,947
Leave a request
8 room house in Békés, Hungary
8 room house
Békés, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€89,554
Leave a request

Properties features in Békés, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir