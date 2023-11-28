Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Balatonfuered, Hungary

18 properties total found
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€349,242
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 054 m²
€1,66M
3 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€552,576
5 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€785,729
7 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€354,761
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€517,688
House in Balatonfuered, Hungary
House
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€417,829
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
€1,05M
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€465,743
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
€628,884
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€564,989
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€275,925
6 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 150 m²
€486,793
7 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
€749,925
2 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€96,569
9 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€1,55M
4 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€415,202
2 room house in Balatonfuered, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonfuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€131,566
