  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonfoeldvar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary

10 properties total found
9 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 354 m²
For sale is a 13-bedroom guesthouse in Balatonföldvár, where team building and relaxation go…
€787,546
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€196,304
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€210,451
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€192,277
6 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€232,996
3 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€196,304
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€421,166
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€761,206
3 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€263,130
9 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 10
Area 364 m²
€684,822
