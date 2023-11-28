Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonfoeldvar

Residential properties for sale in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary

apartments
6
houses
10
16 properties total found
1 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Modern, poolside holiday home just 5 minutes from the Western beach! Occasional purchase! …
€66,570
1 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€86,489
1 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€86,920
1 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€80,985
9 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 354 m²
For sale is a 13-bedroom guesthouse in Balatonföldvár, where team building and relaxation go…
€787,546
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€196,304
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€210,451
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€192,277
6 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€232,996
3 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€196,304
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€421,166
4 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€761,206
2 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€117,677
3 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€263,130
9 room house in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 10
Area 364 m²
€684,822
3 room apartment in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
1) Location - It is located in one of the most beautiful parts of the Lake Balaton area, in…
€276,299
