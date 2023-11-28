Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonalmadi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Balatonalmadi, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
9 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 11
Area 480 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€917,044
Leave a request
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€155,942
Leave a request
6 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€521,554
Leave a request
6 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€246,336
Leave a request
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
€469,137
Leave a request
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€330,230
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€130,782
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€198,924
Leave a request
House in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
House
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€52,418
Leave a request
3 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
5 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€260,759
Leave a request
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
€864,889
Leave a request
4 room house in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€343,335
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir