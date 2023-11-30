Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bajai jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bajai jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Baja, Hungary
5 room house
Baja, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€275,950
Leave a request

Properties features in Bajai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir