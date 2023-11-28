Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Albertirsa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Albertirsa, Hungary

33 properties total found
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€136,286
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€133,665
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€112,436
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€51,107
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,733
6 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
6 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€209,670
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€152,011
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€70,764
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€100,904
8 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
8 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
€201,545
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€73,122
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€117,939
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€104,311
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€104,311
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€156,990
7 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
7 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€287,772
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€55,038
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€125,802
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€293,538
5 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
5 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€170,331
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€91,731
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€78,364
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€78,364
5 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
5 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€180,840
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€179,530
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€94,352
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€110,077
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€123,181
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€193,945
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€53,728
