Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Albertirsa

Residential properties for sale in Albertirsa, Hungary

houses
33
35 properties total found
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€136,286
Leave a request
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€133,665
Leave a request
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€112,436
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€51,107
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,733
Leave a request
6 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
6 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€209,670
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€152,011
Leave a request
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€70,764
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€100,904
Leave a request
8 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
8 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
€201,545
Leave a request
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€73,122
Leave a request
2 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
2 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€117,939
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€104,311
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€104,311
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€156,990
Leave a request
7 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
7 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€287,772
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€55,038
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€125,802
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€293,538
Leave a request
5 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
5 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€170,331
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€91,731
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
5 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
5 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€180,840
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€107,194
Leave a request
4 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
4 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€179,530
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€44,293
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€94,352
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€110,077
Leave a request
3 room house in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room house
Albertirsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€123,181
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir