  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Bay Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Bay Islands, Honduras

Roatan
88
Coxen Hole
12
Jose Santos Guardiola
6
94 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience island living at its best with this 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo for sale in Kai Linda…
$349,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Value in Roatan1! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers an incredibl…
$279,000
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 819 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Oceanfront Condo 3306 at The Kimpton Grand Roatan Experience refined Caribbean liv…
$550,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 1st Floor Beachfront Condo D1, West Bay. Unlike anything found on Roat…
$825,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled condo in an absolutely, gorgeous setting in the guard gated c…
$375,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
$599,000
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Own a piece of West Bay Beach paradise with Condo 804 at Infinity Bay Resort! This fully…
$315,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 1
Own a slice of paradise at Infinity Bay, West Bay - Roatan, Honduras. This is your rare o…
$249,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ENJOY the 180 degree PICTURESQUE VIEWS from your bedroom, private pool & living area of the …
$419,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$175,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Don't miss your chance to secure the final available unit in this sought-after development! …
$425,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover The Wave, a premier condo at the charming Blue Bahia Resort, now available for owne…
$250,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity Bay Beach Resort is a top destination on the paradise island of Roatan, located alo…
$369,000
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
STUNNING GROUND FLOOR CONDO - DIRECT POOL ACCESS AT INFINITY BAY RESORT COMPLETELY RENOVA…
$349,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Meridian Condo 5B—an exceptional 3-bedroom, 3-bath beachfront residence in one of…
$699,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Refined Island Living in Lawson Rock!! Experience the ultimate in beachside luxury with An…
$679,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo D3 at Ludy's Village offers smart, stylish island living in a compact, functional layo…
$199,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium B2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominiums D1 1st Floor East Building Nestled on the ''bes…
$495,000
Condo 8 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 8 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Island life at its finest! 8 bedroom, 8 bathroom 4 plex with 2 bed 2 bath each condo with a …
$680,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offers direct ocean views and comfortable living in a resor…
$449,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
Condominium 2C is spacious Caribbean luxury located in the exclusive gated community of the …
$399,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium #B1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''be…
$485,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience the epitome of luxury at SeaSalt Residences, where every day feels like a vacatio…
$1,19M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover your dream home in this beautifully spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo located …
$699,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium C1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$485,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$170,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Your Marina Condo in Parrot Tree Plantation! This stunning two-bedroom, two-bathr…
$425,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 3rd Floor Beachfront Condo D6, West Bay. Whether you are looking for a…
$875,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 15 574 m²
Number of floors 1
Aluna Condos have arrived, and this exclusive ground floor residence with expanded pool and …
$599,000
Properties features in Bay Islands, Honduras

