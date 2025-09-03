Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Jose Santos Guardiola
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras

Condo Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Condo 9-4 | Second Floor | Parrot Tree Plantation Relax — it's island time! If y…
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Absolutely gorgeous, remodeled condo in an absolutely, gorgeous setting in the guard gated c…
$399,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
Condominium 2C is spacious Caribbean luxury located in the exclusive gated community of the …
$399,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream retreat in the stunning Parrot Tree Plantation, Unit 1D! This beautifu…
$450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the charm of Mediterranean-style living at Marina Front Villa 2-D, nested in the …
$429,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing an exceptional preconstruction opportunity for a stunning modern apartment(unit …
$399,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 4 bedrooms in Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Condo 4 bedrooms
Jose Santos Guardiola, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
This luxurious 2,600-square-foot Marina Front Villa is one of the largest villas in Parrot T…
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go