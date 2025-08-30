Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Roatan
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Roatan, Honduras

Coxen Hole
13
Condo Delete
Clear all
93 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium C2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium A1 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium #B1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''be…
$485,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
Condo 2 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 5 246 m²
Number of floors 1
Affordable and functional 2-bed, 1-bath condo located in Roatan One, Coxen Hole—ideal for sm…
$133,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium B2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominiums D1 1st Floor East Building Nestled on the ''bes…
$495,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Resort - Phase 2: Village Condominium A2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on …
$530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium D2 2nd Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Phase 2: Village Condominium C1 1st Floor East Building. Nestled on the ''bes…
$485,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
Ocean One - Villa 7 offers a luxurious 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat in one of Roatan's most…
$599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Living in paradise is more affordable than you think! Take a close look at this Two Bedroom …
$425,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover your dream home in this beautifully spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo located …
$699,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Watercolors Bldg D 3rd Floor Beachfront Condo D9, West Bay. Whether you are looking for a…
$795,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 4 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 4 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Encompassing the entire third floor of the new building at Caribe Tesoro, a brand-new 4-bedr…
$600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 667 m²
Number of floors 1
Located in the heart of a tropical setting, Acqua di Mare is a small, exclusive development …
$219,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West End, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Coral Cove, a charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the tranquil commun…
$144,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 1
Own a slice of paradise at Infinity Bay, West Bay - Roatan, Honduras. This is your rare o…
$249,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
Step into Casa Castaway and embrace the laid-back charm of island living. Nestled in the des…
$269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West End, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Newer modern top floor condo with expansive ocean views is within walking distance into char…
$159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West End, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Jardines de Catalina Condo B4! This charming second-story, one-bedroom, one-bathr…
$155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
ENJOY the 180 degree PICTURESQUE VIEWS from your bedroom, private pool & living area of the …
$429,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Thatch Point, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Thatch Point, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Las Palmas waterfront resort elevates Caribbean Island living at its best with a private bea…
$649,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
Step into relaxed beach luxury with the Lionfish Condo, a beautifully furnished garden-view …
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
This spacious and luxurious ground floor 1 bedroom 1.5 bath garden-view condomium is offered…
$349,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in West Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
West Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at Arihini, located just minutes from Roatan's world-renowne…
$259,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Roatan, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Roatan, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 15 574 m²
Number of floors 1
Aluna Condos have arrived, and this exclusive ground floor residence with expanded pool and …
$599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 1 bedroom
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Escape to paradise with this stunning one bedroom, one-bathroom beachfront condo in the Laws…
$295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
*Refined Island Living in Lawson Rock* Experience the ultimate in beachside luxury with An…
$679,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing Roatan Gardens, an exciting new condo development situated in West End. Roatan G…
$205,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in West End, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
West End, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
Step into island luxury with this beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom fully furnishe…
$675,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English

Properties features in Roatan, Honduras

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go