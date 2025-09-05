Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Coxen Hole, Honduras

Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$330,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a stunning brand new condominium in the desirable Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Roa…
$449,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled within the prestigious gated community of Ludy's Village in Sandy Bay, Roatan, this …
$350,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo A1 at Ludy's Village offers turnkey comfort in the heart of Sandy Bay. This 3-bedroom,…
$199,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Coxen Hole, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Coxen Hole, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Two tastefully decorated independent units. The corner orientation guarantees privacy and pr…
$250,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a stunning brand new condominium in the desirable Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Roa…
$375,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 3 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the heart of Ludy's Village, Sandy Bay, Bella Caribbean offers modern island livi…
$184,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$380,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the perfect balance between comfort, luxury, and sustainability in this exclusive 2…
$350,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Condo B1 at Ludy's Village offers turnkey-furnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom comfort in the he…
$180,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sandy Bay, Honduras
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sandy Bay, Honduras
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Nestled within the prestigious gated community of Ludy's Village in Sandy Bay, Roatán, this …
$380,000
