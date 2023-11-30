Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chamalevri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a house of 250 sq.m. near Rethymno, in Crete. The house is built on a plot of 2,…
€495,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Xiro Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€360,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Adele, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Adele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€380,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sfakaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€310,000
