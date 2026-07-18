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Investment property in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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Investment 120 m² in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
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Investment 120 m²
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment Villas in Halkidiki (Greece) European Golden Visa through Real Estate Guara…
$514,498
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