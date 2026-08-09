Shops for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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Stores in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

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сommercial properties
74
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1 property total found
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m. in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m.
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Corner ground-floor commercial property for sale with a total area of 68 sq.m., featuring an…
$372,039
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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