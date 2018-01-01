Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece

We offer functional apartments with large windows in a residence with a roof-top garden.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heater
Alarm
Central antenna
Security door
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 400 meters
School - 110 meters
Supermarket - 600 meters
Grove - 800 meters
Stadium - 1.1 km
We offer apartments with large balconies, panoramic views, and storerooms.
The residence features a garden, a roof-top terrace, a parking.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Video intercom
Kitchen cabinetry
Kitchen hood
Autonomous heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area in the suburb of Athens.
Center of Athens - 8 km
Kifisia - 10 minutes drive
Piraeus Port - 17.5 km
Athens International Airport - 24 km
Bus stop -250 meters
Metro station - 800 meters
We offer furnished studios.
The residence features a laundry and a gym.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Piraeus, a couple of steps from a metro station.
Theatre - 240 meters
Metro station - 250 meters
University - 550 meters
Shops - 100 meters
Port - 750 meters