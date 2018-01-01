  1. Realting.com
  3. Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece

Low-rise residence in a green and prestigious suburb of Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
About the complex

We offer apartments with large balconies, parking spaces, and storerooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Aluminium windows
  • Security door
  • Autonomous gas heating
  • Electric roller blinds
  • High-speed Internet
  • Pre-installation for alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious residential suburb of Athens - Melissia.

  • Private schools - 1.3 km
  • Shopping mall - 3.8 km
  • Tennis club - 800 meters
  • Hospital - 500 meters
  • Athens - 15 km
  • Pireus - 25 km
  • Vouliagmeni - 36 km
  • Airport - 25 km
