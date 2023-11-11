Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Kavala Regional Unit
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Kavala
8
Kavala Prefecture
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Investment with garage, with storage in Thassos, Greece
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Investment with garden in Potos, Greece
Investment with garden
Potos, Greece
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
€320,000
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €500.000 . This 140 sq. m…
€500,000
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
€130,000
Investment with garage, with garden in Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment with garage, with garden
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
€200,000
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Kastro, Greece
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
€1,50M

Property types in Kavala Regional Unit

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir