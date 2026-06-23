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Offices for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Office 210 m² in Kassandrino, Greece
Office 210 m²
Kassandrino, Greece
Area 210 m²
A unique commercial property is available in the heart of Nea Fokea, Halkidiki. The property…
$557,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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English
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