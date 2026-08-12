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Offices for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

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Office 210 m² in Nea Fokea, Greece
Office 210 m²
Nea Fokea, Greece
Area 210 m²
A unique commercial property is available in the heart of Nea Fokea, Halkidiki. The property…
$546,768
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Office 42 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 42 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
$74,250
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