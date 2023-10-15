Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Ashaiman
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Ashaiman, Ghana

Achimota
10
Adenta
5
Haatso
5
Oyarifa
4
Madina
3
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Ashaiman, Ghana
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Ashaiman, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK079This development is a 12-Unit modern, middle class semi-detached and deta…
€123,662

Properties features in Ashaiman, Ghana

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir